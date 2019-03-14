Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,006,000 after buying an additional 1,897,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,379,000 after buying an additional 545,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $853.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,449,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,409,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $463,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 798,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

