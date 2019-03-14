DAEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1.93 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded 74.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.12 or 0.16345732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046613 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001262 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

