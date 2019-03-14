D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. D. R. Horton reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.43 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

DHI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 4,011,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $57,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,702 in the last 90 days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,788,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 12.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.