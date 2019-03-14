CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Shares Up 6%

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.07. 787,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 519,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

The company has a market cap of $427.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,720,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

