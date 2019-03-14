Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF (XLSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1029 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of XLSY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479. Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $25.96.
