Crypto Harbor Exchange (CHE) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Crypto Harbor Exchange (CURRENCY:CHE) traded down 49.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Crypto Harbor Exchange has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Harbor Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and CoinExchange. Crypto Harbor Exchange has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,403.00 worth of Crypto Harbor Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00388057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.01700736 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00235045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Crypto Harbor Exchange Profile

Crypto Harbor Exchange’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. Crypto Harbor Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Crypto Harbor Exchange is medium.com/cryptoharbor . Crypto Harbor Exchange’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken . Crypto Harbor Exchange’s official website is crypto-harbor.info/en

Crypto Harbor Exchange Token Trading

Crypto Harbor Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Harbor Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Harbor Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Harbor Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

