Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Receives $20.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crossamerica Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPL opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $613.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,909.09%.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

