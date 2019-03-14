Crocs (CROX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $28.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Crocs has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Crocs had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $267,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,367,100 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,192,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,789,000 after acquiring an additional 64,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,964,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,396,000 after acquiring an additional 333,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,897 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.