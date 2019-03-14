Critical Contrast: TC Pipelines (TCP) & Williams Partners (WPZ)

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TC Pipelines and Williams Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Pipelines 6 5 0 0 1.45 Williams Partners 0 5 4 0 2.44

TC Pipelines presently has a consensus target price of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Williams Partners has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Williams Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Williams Partners is more favorable than TC Pipelines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Pipelines and Williams Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Pipelines $549.00 million 4.71 $252.00 million $4.18 8.68 Williams Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TC Pipelines has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Partners.

Dividends

TC Pipelines pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Williams Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share. TC Pipelines pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TC Pipelines and Williams Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Pipelines -33.15% 27.60% 8.92% Williams Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of TC Pipelines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Williams Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC Pipelines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TC Pipelines beats Williams Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio. The Atlantic-Gulf segment operates Transco interstate natural gas pipeline that extends from the Gulf of Mexico to the eastern seaboard; and natural gas gathering, processing and treating, crude oil production handling, and NGL fractionation assets within the onshore, offshore shelf, and deep-water areas in and around the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This segment also operates various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines in the Gulf Coast region. The West segment operates Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering, processing, and treating assets in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment also operates NGL and natural gas marketing business, and storage facilities. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines system providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating, and industrial use. WPZ GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Williams Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Williams Gas Pipeline Company, LLC.

