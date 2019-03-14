Critical Contrast: Aemetis (AMTX) versus CTD (CTDH)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Aemetis alerts:

9.5% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of CTD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aemetis has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTD has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aemetis and CTD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 1 0 0 2.00 CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aemetis presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than CTD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and CTD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $150.15 million 0.13 -$30.30 million N/A N/A CTD $1.24 million 40.67 -$3.83 million N/A N/A

CTD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and CTD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -17.42% N/A -28.82% CTD -454.09% -637.76% -223.72%

Summary

Aemetis beats CTD on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol plant in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers soluble or corn syrup products to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About CTD

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.