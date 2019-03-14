Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.05 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Credits has a total market cap of $16.05 million and $2.38 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00002609 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, COSS and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016689 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,517,286 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Tidex, COSS, CoinBene, LBank, WazirX, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.