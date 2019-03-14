Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $207.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $189.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.55.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $132.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.14. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $9,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $22,089,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.