Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

In related news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam sold 186,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $526,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

