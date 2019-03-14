Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

BREW opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 832,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 212,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

