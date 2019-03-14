Covia (CVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Covia to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVIA opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Covia has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Covia stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Covia worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Covia from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Covia from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen lowered Covia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covia in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

