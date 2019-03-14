Covia (CVIA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.14% from the company’s current price.

CVIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. OTR Global cut Covia from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Covia from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen cut Covia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Covia from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Covia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Get Covia alerts:

NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Covia by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covia by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Covia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Covia by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.