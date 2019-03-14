Coupa Software (COUP) PT Raised to $107.00 at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Coupa Software stock opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.87. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $99.64.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $74,702.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,833.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 952 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $53,397.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $46,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,631 shares of company stock worth $22,811,237. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,447,000 after purchasing an additional 726,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after purchasing an additional 467,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after purchasing an additional 467,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,200,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

