Coupa Software (COUP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.87. Coupa Software has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $99.64.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $74,702.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,833.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $88,923.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,631 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,237 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,447,000 after acquiring an additional 726,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Coupa Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after buying an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $19,200,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.