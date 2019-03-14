Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Major Shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp Buys 2,899,391 Shares

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 2,899,391 shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $4,001,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 2,867,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,713. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 205.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

