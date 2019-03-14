Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.56. Corindus Vascular Robotics shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 2882165 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Louis A. Cannon bought 573,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $791,841.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVRS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 205.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 77,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,088,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

