Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,183 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,183 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/corient-capital-partners-llc-purchases-7183-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.