CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CPLG opened at $13.90 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

