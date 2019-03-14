CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CorePoint Lodging from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 196.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,203,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,236 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth about $7,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 23.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,259,000 after purchasing an additional 492,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,932,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,932,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

