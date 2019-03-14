Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Issues Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,154.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.91%.
Shares of CRBP stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $346.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,503 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.
