Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 428.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,041,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,397,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $949,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,088 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $226,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 228.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 622,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,627,000 after acquiring an additional 433,242 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total transaction of $229,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $214,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens upgraded Cooper Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $292.11 on Thursday. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $299.00. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

