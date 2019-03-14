Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Director Sells $229,217.12 in Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total transaction of $229,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $292.11 on Thursday. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,156,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

