ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Receives GBX 173.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 175.40 ($2.29).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price (down from GBX 192 ($2.51)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

CTEC stock opened at GBX 135.90 ($1.78) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

