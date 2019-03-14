Contrasting athenahealth (ATHN) & Hydrophi Technologies Group (HPTG)

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) and Hydrophi Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:HPTG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

athenahealth has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrophi Technologies Group has a beta of -4.81, indicating that its share price is 581% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares athenahealth and Hydrophi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets athenahealth 9.57% 15.35% 10.04% Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for athenahealth and Hydrophi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score athenahealth 0 17 3 0 2.15 Hydrophi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

athenahealth currently has a consensus target price of $148.16, indicating a potential upside of 9.75%. Given athenahealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe athenahealth is more favorable than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of athenahealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of athenahealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares athenahealth and Hydrophi Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio athenahealth $1.22 billion 4.49 $53.10 million $1.57 85.98 Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

athenahealth has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Summary

athenahealth beats Hydrophi Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services. The company also provides athenahealth Population Health, a cloud-based population health service; and Epocrates services that include clinical information and decision support services in the areas of drug and disease information, medical calculator and tools, clinical guidelines, clinical messaging, and market research. In addition, it offers athenahealth Health Plan data exchange facilitates to exchange the data between providers and health plans for the healthcare operations of clients; athenaOne Analytics that includes an analytics and dashboard application, as well as provides visibility into the financial and operational health of an organization; and pre-certification processing and referral processing services. The company serves healthcare providers, medical groups, and health systems through its direct sales force and channel partners in the United States and internationally. athenahealth, Inc. was formerly known as athenahealth.com, Inc. and changed its name to athenahealth, Inc. in November 2000. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Hydrophi Technologies Group

HydroPhi Technologies Group, Inc. develops water-based clean energy technologies for the transportation industry. The company offers HydroPlant, a technology system, which uses water-based clean energy system that is designed to provide fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the internal combustion engine. It serves logistics, trucking, heavy equipment, marine, and agriculture markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

