Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,508,019 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 15th total of 11,818,988 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,395,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Consolidated Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNSL opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $730.38 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.90 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Communications will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3874 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -369.05%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

