Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 36,775 Shares of Drive Shack Inc (DS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,775 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Drive Shack worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DS opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Drive Shack Inc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.06.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida.

