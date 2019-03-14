Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,345 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Opko Health worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,998.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,455,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,662,970.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 908,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,080. 42.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.88. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Opko Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

