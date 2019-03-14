Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 465.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.35 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

PVG opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.33. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

