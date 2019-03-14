Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,052 Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.75.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $425.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total value of $593,026.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

