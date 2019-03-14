Compass Diversified (CODI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

NYSE CODI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,055. The company has a market capitalization of $945.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $940,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $99,465.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,372.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 91,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,356 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

