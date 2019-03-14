Comparing OMV (OMVJF) & KUMBA IRON OR/S (KIROY)

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get OMV alerts:

This table compares OMV and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 6.26% 10.79% 4.90% KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OMV and KUMBA IRON OR/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 0 N/A KUMBA IRON OR/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

OMV has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMV and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $27.08 billion 0.64 $1.70 billion $5.76 9.16 KUMBA IRON OR/S $3.49 billion 2.48 $928.82 million N/A N/A

OMV has higher revenue and earnings than KUMBA IRON OR/S.

Dividends

KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. OMV does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OMV beats KUMBA IRON OR/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had proved oil and gas reserve of 1,146 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 1,943 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines, processes, and sells petroleum products to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual processing capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,039 filling stations in 10 countries. This segment also engages in gas transit, as well as gas storage, marketing, and trading businesses. It operates a gas pipeline network; gas storage facilities with a capacity of 2.7 billion cubic meters; and 2 gas-fired power plants in Romania and Turkey. OMV Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.