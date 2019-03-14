Comparing Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) and Sono-Tek (SOTK)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $140,000.00 41.94 $1.54 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $11.01 million 3.24 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -46.94% -30.12% Sono-Tek 1.75% 2.40% 1.71%

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Manhattan Scientifics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

