Comparing iPass (IPAS) and Intersections (INTX)

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) and Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get iPass alerts:

13.8% of iPass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Intersections shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of iPass shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Intersections shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iPass and Intersections’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPass $54.40 million 0.50 -$20.55 million ($3.10) -1.05 Intersections $159.62 million 0.56 -$14.32 million N/A N/A

Intersections has higher revenue and earnings than iPass.

Risk & Volatility

iPass has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersections has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iPass and Intersections, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPass 0 2 2 0 2.50 Intersections 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPass currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 187.18%. Given iPass’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iPass is more favorable than Intersections.

Profitability

This table compares iPass and Intersections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPass -41.55% -130,046.80% -105.24% Intersections 2.04% 406.15% 7.57%

Summary

Intersections beats iPass on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc. provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The company provides business to business mobile connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises, as well as to strategic partnerships comprising original equipment manufacturers, loyalty programs, software product and service providers, and communication companies; and iPass SmartConnect that takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi automatically connecting customers to the hotspot for their needs. It operates hotspots at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and others. The company sells its services directly through its global sales force, as well as through reseller and strategic partners. iPass Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc. provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information. Its services include credit reports, credit monitoring, educational credit scores, and credit education; reports, monitoring, and education about other personal information and risks, such as public records, identity validation, new accounts, and Internet data risks; identity theft recovery services; identity theft cost reimbursement insurance; and software and other technology tools and services under the IDENTITY GUARD brand. This segment also offers breach response services to organizations responding to compromises of sensitive personal information; and Privacy Now with Watson, an identity theft monitoring and privacy advisory solution. The company's Insurance and Other Consumer Services segment provides insurance and membership products for consumers. Intersections Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.