Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Receives $28.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on COMM. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Commscope and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Commscope alerts:

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commscope in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commscope stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,315. Commscope has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.