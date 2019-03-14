Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cerner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $57.56 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

