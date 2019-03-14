Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, Director Werner Geissler purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-boosts-stake-in-goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt.html.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.