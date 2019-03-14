Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 target price on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

AER opened at $43.08 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

