Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.89 Million Position in CGI Inc (GIB)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,081 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in CGI by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,322,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,232,000 after purchasing an additional 377,927 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CGI by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,340,000 after purchasing an additional 305,959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CGI by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,418 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

