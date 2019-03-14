Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 74,200 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,622,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 4.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $187,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,388,102. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

Shares of LLY opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $130.51.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

