Comerica Bank Has $972,000 Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PJC shares. TheStreet cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of PJC stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.36. Piper Jaffray Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $226.78 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

