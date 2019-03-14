Comerica Bank Has $1.07 Million Stake in Tenaris SA (TS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,023,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tenaris by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 116,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 250,575 shares in the last quarter.

Tenaris stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Tenaris SA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

