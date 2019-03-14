ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Achieves $6.32 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $379.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.02295704 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00035273 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004444 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,126,277,616 coins and its circulating supply is 11,085,235,789 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

