COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coloplast A/S develops and provides health care products and services. Its operating business segments consist of Chronic Care, Urology Care and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Urology Care segment offers urological products, including disposable products. The Wound and Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. Coloplast A/S is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that COLOPLAST A/S/ADR will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

