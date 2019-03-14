Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.36

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 2005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
