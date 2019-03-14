Colin M. Angle Sells 16,272 Shares of iRobot Co. (IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 16,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $1,995,760.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,146,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRBT opened at $125.03 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. iRobot had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Dougherty & Co cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Sidoti cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iRobot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

