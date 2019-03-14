Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,354 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,500,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,803.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $402,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,284 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

